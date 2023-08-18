Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS):

8/12/2023 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2023 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2023 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $80.00.

7/27/2023 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2023 – Cirrus Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/11/2023 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2023 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $77.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 784,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $43,435,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after acquiring an additional 328,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

