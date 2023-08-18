Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Stride (LRN)

Stride (NYSE: LRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/17/2023 – Stride is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2023 – Stride had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2023 – Stride had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2023 – Stride had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Stride Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.35.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.70 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
