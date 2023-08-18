Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Stride (LRN)

Stride (NYSE: LRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2023 – Stride is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Stride had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Stride had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Stride had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Stride Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

Get Stride Inc alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.70 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 400,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stride by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 29,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.