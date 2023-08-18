Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Angi from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.68.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $375.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Angi will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Angi by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 77,850 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Angi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,514,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Angi by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

