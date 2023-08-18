AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,073,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $654,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,910 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $53,119,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $35,326,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,854 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 711.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,046 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

