AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AU opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,073,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $654,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,910 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $53,119,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $35,326,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,854 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 711.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,046 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- How to Invest in Energy
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.