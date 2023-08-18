ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 95,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 105,382 shares.The stock last traded at $59.71 and had previously closed at $59.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,061.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,061.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 27,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,705,473.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,204,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,669,239.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,629 shares of company stock valued at $24,058,094 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

