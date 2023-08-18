Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Lifted to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANIK

Anika Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Anika Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $18.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $270.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.75. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $32.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,514,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,806,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208,015 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 367,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 197,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 130,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,216.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 120,092 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.