Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0196 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $195.55 million and approximately $22.27 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,149.47 or 0.99975927 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01905193 USD and is down -10.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $22,970,465.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.