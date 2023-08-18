Anyswap (ANY) Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00006617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $32.15 million and $723.36 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.6652012 USD and is down -11.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $125.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

