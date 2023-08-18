AON (NYSE:AON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.55.

Get AON alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $319.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. AON has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AON will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AON by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,426,000 after acquiring an additional 210,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AON by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,723,000 after acquiring an additional 158,668 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 0.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,014,000 after buying an additional 243,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 14.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after buying an additional 523,613 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.