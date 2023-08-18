APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APA. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ APA opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

