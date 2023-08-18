Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.82 million and $499,989.82 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00029181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

