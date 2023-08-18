Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares in the company, valued at $447,347,969.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 955,640 shares of company stock worth $64,074,848. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

