AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.18% of AppFolio worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in AppFolio by 1,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,914. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.37. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.90 and a beta of 0.98. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.02 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 31.03% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 750 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $131,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APPF. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.80.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Stories

