Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.