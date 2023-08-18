Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

APVO opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

