Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 295 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.74). 802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($3.78).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.80) price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.
In other Aptitude Software Group news, insider Philip Wood ACA sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.35), for a total transaction of £394.45 ($500.38). 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.
