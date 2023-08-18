Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 295 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.74). 802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($3.78).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.80) price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

Aptitude Software Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 315.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 346.07. The company has a market cap of £170.59 million, a PE ratio of 7,375.00 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Aptitude Software Group

In other Aptitude Software Group news, insider Philip Wood ACA sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.35), for a total transaction of £394.45 ($500.38). 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.