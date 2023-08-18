Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $96.06 on Thursday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 77.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

