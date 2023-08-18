Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

ABR opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.29. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

