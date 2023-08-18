Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 8,093,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 593,895 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,846,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

