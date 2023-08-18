Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Down to $6.35

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.06. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 2,292,367 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $733,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,634.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $733,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,634.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344,805 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 782,452 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,164,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 361,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,613,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 649,634 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,600,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after purchasing an additional 475,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,141,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

