Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

