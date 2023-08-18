Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,821,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,167,000 after purchasing an additional 116,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,451,000 after purchasing an additional 399,336 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.