Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 4.1% Higher

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.17. 136,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 453,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of $783.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $875,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 519,448 shares in the company, valued at $18,185,874.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $33,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $875,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 519,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,185,874.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,968 shares of company stock worth $1,262,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.