Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.27 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $61.65 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00041271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00029119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

