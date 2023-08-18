Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.23

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Down 0.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,863,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,539,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,645,000.
Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile
Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
