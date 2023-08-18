Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal Sells 202,489 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 202,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $19,939,091.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 297,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,295,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.1 %

ARES opened at $97.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $103.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.82.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after acquiring an additional 771,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ares Management by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,938,000 after purchasing an additional 786,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,186,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

