Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $97.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $103.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 188.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 190,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $18,699,413.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,946 shares in the company, valued at $30,495,586.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 190,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $18,699,413.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,946 shares in the company, valued at $30,495,586.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $428,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,334,757.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,137,588 shares of company stock worth $369,939,139 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

