Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $103.41.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.96%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $13,757,907.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,481,496.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $13,757,907.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,481,496.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,137,588 shares of company stock valued at $369,939,139. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,287,000 after buying an additional 152,048 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,567,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

