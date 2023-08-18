Ark Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Ark has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $41.93 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002692 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002192 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002690 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,013,328 coins and its circulating supply is 175,014,110 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.