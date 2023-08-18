Ark Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $43.97 million and $5.70 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002685 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002200 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002712 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,018,726 coins and its circulating supply is 175,019,508 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

