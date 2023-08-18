Ascent Group LLC Acquires 7,792 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 146.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.38 on Friday, reaching $430.05. 36,302,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,054,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.58. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.38, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.16.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.