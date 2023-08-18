Ascent Group LLC Buys 880 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,155. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $206.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

