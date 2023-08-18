Ascent Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. 837,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,877. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

