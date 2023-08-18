Ascent Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 1.6 %

AON stock traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.12. 351,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,725. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. AON’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.