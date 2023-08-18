Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,860,000 after buying an additional 161,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.16. 1,615,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,614. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

