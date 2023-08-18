Ascent Group LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 316,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,378,000 after buying an additional 47,403 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 24.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.82. 330,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.