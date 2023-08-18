Ascent Group LLC Purchases 13,200 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,887,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,276,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

