Ascent Group LLC Purchases 3,330 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.20. 453,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,292. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.