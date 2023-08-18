Ascent Group LLC Purchases 48,291 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 653.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,291 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after buying an additional 2,238,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after buying an additional 10,880,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,624,000 after buying an additional 333,994 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,318,000 after buying an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,258 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,747. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $102.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2415 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

