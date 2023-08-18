ASD Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $27.84 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04258116 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,136,180.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

