Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $192.51

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.51 ($2.44) and traded as high as GBX 212.33 ($2.69). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.69), with a volume of 178,375 shares traded.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 208.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £236.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,761.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 3,116 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £6,325.48 ($8,024.20). Corporate insiders own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

