Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.20.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 25,972 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $27,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,160 shares in the company, valued at $175,926.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,651 shares of company stock valued at $35,022. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Assembly Biosciences
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.