Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 25,972 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $27,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,160 shares in the company, valued at $175,926.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,651 shares of company stock valued at $35,022. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Assembly Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

