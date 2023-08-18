Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 370.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 319.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

