Astec Industries, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.74 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $52.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 86.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 11.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

