Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of ATRA opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

