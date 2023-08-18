Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
