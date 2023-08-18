Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) CEO Sells $17,055.25 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $17,055.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,721,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATRA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. 67,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,421. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

