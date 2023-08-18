Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Director Sells $52,410.12 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,451 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $52,410.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Atlanticus Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ATLCP stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $23.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50.

Atlanticus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. This is a boost from Atlanticus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

