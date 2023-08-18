Atlas Salt (OTC:REMRF) Trading Down 1.2%

Atlas Salt Inc. (OTC:REMRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.98 and last traded at 0.98. Approximately 11,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 30,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.99.
About Atlas Salt
Atlas Salt Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.
