Atlas Salt (OTC:REMRF) Trading Down 1.2%

Atlas Salt Inc. (OTC:REMRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.98 and last traded at 0.98. Approximately 11,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 30,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.99.

Atlas Salt Price Performance

About Atlas Salt

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Salt Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Salt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Salt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.