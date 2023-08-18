AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AT&T were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,575,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,244,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

