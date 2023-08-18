Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at TD Securities

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

AUGG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 22,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,244. Augusta Gold has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $51.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

